Quick items you can buy for severe weather

TYLER - With severe weather creeping its way to the weekend, it is better to have crucial items in case something goes wrong. Most items can be found at the nearest super center or hardware store and its not a lot. Brandon Gray works with McCoy's Supply Center in Tyler and he suggested people purchase items that could help if the power goes out.

"It's important to be prepared so when it does happen you're not scatter brained," Gray said. "You have a safe spot for everything and say 'hey I know what to do with this'."

Gray said one should pack flash lights and batteries. A gas can could be used as a backup to store gas for generators. Tarps were suggested incase one has a hole in their roof. Plus, hydration is important and Gray said a case of water should help during severe weather crisis.

Some of the items he listed for purchases from customers. Gray said it is good people are getting prepared the day before the storm. It's recommended people should store a week's worth of medicine and important documents like birth certificates should be close by.

