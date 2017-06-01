Rain could delay or move Tyler ISD graduation ceremonies

Rain could delay Tyler ISD graduations scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

However, district officials say contingency plans are in place.

Tyler ISD Public Relations Director Dawn Parnell says that the district "knows how important graduation is."

In the event Robert E. Lee or John Tyler High School graduations are canceled due to weather on Friday or Saturday, efforts will be made to hold the ceremonies at Rose Stadium on Sunday.

The Tyler Junior College Wagstaff Gymnasium will be the alternative location if the rain continues.

Any changes to the graduation plans will be communicated via the Tyler ISD website, Blackboard Connect phone messaging system, and social media.

