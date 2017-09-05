Rains ISD football player dies after collapsing during practice

A Rains ISD freshman football player died after collapsing during non-contact activities at a Monday morning practice.

Rains ISD identified the student in a news release Monday afternoon as Marion Olivarez.

After he collapsed, CareFlight took him to a Greenville hospital, where he later died.

“The loss of any student wounds us all deeply,” Rains ISD Superintendent John Rouse said in the news release. “We know that the community joins Rains ISD in conveying our deepest sorrow and sincere condolences to the Olivarez family and friends.”

Rouse added that counselors would be on hand at the high school in the coming days for anyone who wishes to talk about the tragic loss.

