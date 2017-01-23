Raising money to get Gladewater kids books

GLADEWATER - Susie Perez is an adventurer. She's not climbing mountains anytime soon, but Perez said she travels when she flips to the next page of her book.

"I love reading books," Perez said. "I read everyday."

Perez is one of the many kids who attend the Boys & Girls club afterschool. The non-profit organization holds a special place in Amanda Porter's heart. Her goal is to get 55 kids, 25 dollars each. They'll be able to buy all the books they want.

"What better way to do a book drive?" Porter said. "To give the kids books that they can take home with them."

Child's publishing company Usborne will match 50 percent of what Porter raised. Boys & Girls Club's executive director Bryan Partee said he loves how Porter has a passion for reading.

"She's trying to pass it [reading] along to the kids," Partee said. "I think that's terrific."

Porter's generosity tells Partee the community wants to invest in a kid's future.

"They wanna help us and know what we're doing kids," Partee said.

Porter's goal is to raise one thousand dollars. She's not there yet, but she's not discouraged. Porter knows there are kids like Susie Perez, who can't wait to dive into her next book. So far, Porter has raised rouglhy around 144 dollars.

