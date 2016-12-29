Soldiers killed in Galveston Bay chopper crash remembered

Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, of League City, perished in the Apache helicopter crash on Wednesday. (Photo: Custom)

PASADENA, Texas -- A community paid tribute Thursday night to the two pilots killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon in Galveston Bay.

The Texas Army National Guard identified its soldiers as Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Maurice Lowe, 33.

A spokesman for the Texas Army National Guard confirmed Wednesday night the men were pilots based out of the 1-149th Attack Helicopter Battalion at Ellington Field. Their AH-64 Apache helicopter went into the bay near the Bayport Cruise Terminal just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The wreckage was recovered just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

"Bless our servicemen for what they do for our country," said William Price, one of Mortenson's neighbors in League City.

Mortenson wasn't just a solider, but a brother to his friends. The kind of guy you were lucky to know.

"He was a great father, a great AH-64 pilot, one of the best maintenance test pilots I know, and a great all around American," said a friend who asked not to be identified.

Mortenson leaves behind a wife and kids in League City, where neighbors say he was all about family.

"I saw him outside all the time, they were always playing outside with their kids," said David Barrett, another neighbor.

Photos: Military helicopter in Galveston Bay

The other solider killed, Lowe, grew up in Daisetta in Liberty County.

"He's going to be missed something terrible. He's really going to be missed he was my best friend. We hunted together, we fished together," James Lowe, Jr. said.

He was a father of two with twins on the way. Lowe served in the Army for 14 years, doing tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the Texas Army National Guard.

"I was so proud of him. I'm so proud of him, he has made me so proud.He's a better man than I could ever be," Lowe said.

Two soldiers from two families a community now vows to stand behind.

"I want them to know that I'm thinking about them and I'm praying for them," Barrett said.

We still don't know what caused the helicopter to go down. Search teams are still working to recover one of the pilot's bodies from the water.