Red Cross of East Texas prepared to head to disaster areas

TYLER - The Red Cross of East Texas is awaiting the call to head to disaster areas along the Gulf.

Officials say Red Cross units from across the state are already assisting those in need. Currently, they are having a difficult time reaching certain areas because of heavy flooding.

"This is one of the worst disasters in American history," Executive Director Tammy Prater says. "Not only are we ready to head towards the disaster but also open a shelter here in Tyler."

Prater expects more than 50,000 Texans to be displaced by this disaster. People will make their way up towards Tyler, Longview and Dallas seeking help.

The Red Cross is seeking monetary donations to help with disaster relief. Officials say it is becoming very difficult to transport food and other supplies to disaster areas.

