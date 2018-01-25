Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival releases 2018 lineup

TYLER - The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup has been released, for their fifth anniversary scheduled for Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Downtown Tyler.

Aaron Watson, a renowned Texas Country artist, will headline the festival this year, joined by Texas Country legend, Pat Green.

East Texans, Koe Wetzel, Josh Weathers and Read Southall band will also perform.

This year's festival will also feature 22 of Texas' most popular and celebrated barbeque restaurants, including Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ, that plan to give samples of their smoked meats.

Festival promoter, Chase Colston says organizers are "honored to keep holding this event in Downtown Tyler, and we are looking forward to our fifth party being our best one yet."

Over 5,000 festival-goers are expected to attend this years event.

For more information on the full lineup and ticket pricing, visit the festival's official website here.

