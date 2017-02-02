Remembering Billy Stacks

TYLER - It hasn't been easy for Bonita Beasley since the death of Billy Stacks'. The comfort she recieved from friends, family and long time customers are helped her stay strong. Stacks meant the world to Beasley. She said he was a good friend and he was always there to cheer her up when she was feeling down.

"I'll go home and be sitting on the couch and start thinking about the different things he'd say to me," Beasley said.

People described Stacks as a hard working man. His family says he always brought joy whenever he was around. Stacks niece Alice Moon said he was a fun person to be around.

"He was always there when we had the big stuff going on," Moon said.

Going to the convenience store, pumping gas, buying coffee and sharing a laugh won't be the same any more for the many lives Stacks has touched. However, something that isn't lost are the tons of memories they'll always cherish.

