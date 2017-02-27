Remembering Officer Ira Brown

TYLER - Ira Brown was known to be a maverick and a trailblazer in the Tyler police department, being one of the city's first Black officers. Those who knew him said there was a high respect for him and he was a leader. To Orenthia Mason, he was a good friend.

"He would often drop by, visit our homes, talk to our parents," Mason said. She described knowing Brown was a wonderful experience.

Growing up as a child, Mason lived in the neighborhood that Officer Brown once patrolled. She described Brown as a compassionate man who believed in the old saying 'it takes a village to raise a child'.

"It was good to have someone in the community, especially someone who cared," Mason said.

Officer Brown is why Henry Jackson is in law enforcement.

"Mr. Brown would walk in and everybody would respect him," Jackson said.

Jackson said he hopes to to be influential, just as Brown was. He said Brown was an instrumental man in the community.

"He ran North Tyler as far as law enforcement," Jackson said.

To Alvin Anderson, he was friends with Brown growing up. They worked together in police North Tyler. Anderson said he'll miss Brown's leadership and friend ship.

"A guy you can call on," Anderson said.

Those who knew Officer Brown will hold on the memories and life lessons he intstilled into them.

