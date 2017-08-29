Rep. Jay Dean collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

LONGVIEW - Rep. Jay Dean is collecting supplies to help recovery efforts in disaster areas. He is coordinating with fellow state representatives in disaster areas to help their constituents.

They are leaving Tuesday night to deliver supplies to the Liberty, TX and Cleveland, TX areas. More deliveries will happen once they receive more supplies.

If you would like to donate toiletries, clothes, under garments or make monetary donations please visit the Saint Mathew's Paul John II Family Center at 2904 Arrow Ln, Longview, TX 75604.

They will be accepting donations everyday until 7PM.

© 2017 KYTX-TV