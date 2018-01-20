Rep. Louie Gohmert and other East Texas leaders react to government shutdown

The dome of the US Capitol (Photo: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW - Democrats and Republicans are at a crossroad. Friday night, Republican Senators didn't receive the 60 votes needed to pass a short-term spending bill.

Five Democrats voted for the bill, and four Republicans voted against it.

The key issue that is causing the shutdown is differences in THE Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals also known as DACA. DACA was created during President Obama's tenure.

It's meant to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Republicans want a new approach to immigration while Democrats say the program protects people from being deported to a country they do not know.

Until Congress can unify, the government shutdown will continue.



"They are using our soldiers, sailors and airmen as hostages because of an issue with young illegal immigrants," U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling says.

Democratic leader Senator Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to work with Republicans.



"I plead with them to see reason and prevail upon their leaders and mostly the president to give us the space to work together,” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says.



The shutdown mainly affects non-essential federal employees and social services

Texas IRS employees are still preparing for the start of the tax filing season after the newly passed tax law.

Medicaid and Medicare will continue but the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) which covers nine million kids will run out of funding soon if congress doesn't renew it.

Paychecks for military will only be delayed if the shutdown lasts until February 1st.

Veterans benefit checks, disability pay and GI bill payments will continue but if a soldier is killed in the line of duty their family members will not receive their $100,000 death benefit.

The timetable to reaching a deal could be tomorrow or months for now.

Right now all Americans can do is wait for both parties to agree on a deal.

Louie Gohmert's statement on government shutdown:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) released the following statement today regarding the Democrat government shutdown:

“Last night the Senate Democrats, led by Senator Schumer, shut down the government. This disastrous move creates horrid anxiety for our heroes in harm’s way serving us around the world. Now they may be wondering whether their families will have money to buy groceries, or for some, even prevent their car from being repossessed because of missed payments. They deserve better.

The unnecessary shutdown is caused for one reason: The Senate Democrats believe that the people who came here illegally are more deserving of amnesty than the people legally here are of having federal services and of our military and federal employees are of being paid.

Congressional Democrats have made clear that they believe they’ll be rewarded with the majority in Congress if they create a shutdown to demand an amnesty for those here illegally, regardless of who suffers because of their political tactics. Simply put— this is an amnesty shutdown.

On behalf of our nation’s military, I have filed again in this session of Congress a bill that would ensure that any time there is a federal sunset, the military pay continues without any stoppage or slow down. We have assets to do that and it absolutely should be done. The bill is H.R. 2166 and is called the ASAP Act, which stands for Armed Services Always Paid. It puts their pay on automatic pilot so when they are in life or death situations fighting for our country, they do not have to be distracted by whether or not their loved ones will have money that month.

As public servants, we take an oath to defend the constitution, not to assault the clear meaning in violation. It is an incredible irony that people who felt the need to flee their country due to lawlessness that hurts their opportunities come to the United States and demand that we not follow the law here, which would ultimately make us like the country they felt the need to flee. Former President Reagan said, ‘America is a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere.’ If we do that, there is no light on a hilltop that is extinguished.

I have remained resolute: Once the wall is built where it is needed and the border is finally secure, then we can work out an agreement about those who are here. Until the border is secure, each amnesty will create new surges that will require bigger amnesties more often until America really is indistinguishable from other lawless countries. The one country that gives hope to most of the world will be gone. We have an obligation to our oath and that inures to the benefit of the world.

If the American public makes clear to Senate Democrats that they want the Senators to keep their oath and represent those who elected them, then and only then, the pay for our military and the services for Americans will restart.

The one bright spot different from the last shutdown is that we currently have a President who is not seeking to cause as much suffering to our veterans and the American people as our last one did. That former President ordered violations of the law that required that if a memorial or facility requires more money to shutdown than it does to leave it open, it is to be left open. President Trump is following that law, so the World War II Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial, and all the others are open. President Trump is doing all he can to minimize any problems the shutdown may create for Americans. As the person who went to the World War II Memorial with cutters to cut what was necessary and move the barricades, and actually did so after asking for Reps Steve King and Steve Palazzo.

It was an awesome sight to see all the faces of all the vets as we moved the barricades and the wheelchairs rolled in with the bagpipe player accompanying them. Though we have a President that would never harm or unnecessarily inconvenience our veterans and military, we need some Senators to follow the President’s example.”

