Rep. Louie Gohmert and other East Texas leaders react to government shutdown

LONGVIEW - Democrats and Republicans are at a crossroad. Friday night, Republican Senators didn't receive the 60 votes needed to pass a short-term spending bill.
Five Democrats voted for the bill, and four Republicans voted against it.
The key issue that is causing the shutdown is differences in THE Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals also known as DACA. DACA was created during President Obama's tenure.
It's meant to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Republicans want a new approach to immigration while Democrats say the program protects people from being deported to a country they do not know.
Until Congress can unify, the government shutdown will continue.
"They are using our soldiers, sailors and airmen as hostages because of an issue with young illegal immigrants," U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling says.
Democratic leader Senator Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to work with Republicans.
"I plead with them to see reason and prevail upon their leaders and mostly the president to give us the space to work together,” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says.
The shutdown mainly affects non-essential federal employees and social services
Texas IRS employees are still preparing for the start of the tax filing season after the newly passed tax law.
Medicaid and Medicare will continue but the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) which covers nine million kids will run out of funding soon if congress doesn't renew it.
Paychecks for military will only be delayed if the shutdown lasts until February 1st.
Veterans benefit checks, disability pay and GI bill payments will continue but if a soldier is killed in the line of duty their family members will not receive their $100,000 death benefit.
The timetable to reaching a deal could be tomorrow or months for now.
Right now all Americans can do is wait for both parties to agree on a deal.
_________________________________________________________________
Louie Gohmert's statement on government shutdown:
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs