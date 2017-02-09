Report: Former Baylor Pres. Ken Starr on shortlist for Trump administration role

System.Object

Former Baylor University President Ken Starr is reportedly being considered to lead the Office of International Religious Freedom in the Trump administration, The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.

Starr was removed as university president in May 2016 due to the school’s mishandling of sexual assault reports. He also resigned the following week as chancellor of the university.

The position monitors religious persecution and discrimination worldwide.

Starr is a former appellate lawyer and solicitor general. He is best known for his controversial investigations into Bill Clinton's extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s.

In Fall 2015, Baylor University’s Board of Regents hired law firm Pepper Hamilton to conduct an independent and external review of Baylor’s institutional response to Title IX and related compliance issues through the lens of specific sexual assault cases.

Pepper Hamilton’s findings was read orally to Starr and the Board of Regents, the university claimed in June 2016.

Foreign Policy Magazine reported other candidates rumored in consideration include Johnnie Moore, Jr. the former "special faith adviser" to Ben Carson and Nina Shea, a human rights lawyer at the conservative Hudson Institute.

(© 2017 KCEN)