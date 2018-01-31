Reported explosion causes intersection shutdown, evacuation

Photo Courtesy Marshall News Messenger

MARSHALL - SWEPCO officials reported what had originally thought to be an explosion had been merely a breaker switching due to a faulty line.

“We have a section of bad underground cable,” SWEPCO spokesperson Peter Main said. “The sound people heard was the operation of some equipment between an overhead switch and a breaker that feeds that underground section of line.”

Main said the incident affected around 180 customers.

“We are doing what we call ‘switching’, feeding the electrical needs of those customers from alternate lines or directions to restore power.”

Main said the estimated time of restoration to be about an hour.

Original story

Following a reported explosion occurring around 5 p.m. at the underground grating beside the A&G LLP CPA building in downtown Marshall, the Marshall Fire Department temporarily closed down the intersection of Lafayette and Austin street.

"There's an underground (electrical) line belonging to SWEPCO, we don't know how or why, but witnesses stated they saw an explosion and smoke coming from the area," Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said, indicating the sewer grating outside of the A&G LLP CPA building in Marshall. Cooper said the AIG building had been evacuated and neighboring buildings had been encouraged to do the same.

"At the moment it is contained," Cooper said. "We want to make sure the structurals are OK. We want to keep everybody safe."

Cooper said it was difficult to say how long the intersection would be closed off, but that SWEPCO had placed the incident as a priority.

SWEPCO responded by around 5:45 and the intersection was reopened.

"Right now the lines are solid and we're safe," Cooper said. "We want to take as many precautions as possible. It's always better to be overly cautious than to suffer the consequences of being under cautious."

