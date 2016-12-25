Returning unwanted Christmas gifts

For East Texans returning home with unwanted gifts, the Better Business Bureau says it’s important to carefully read each store’s return policy.

The Better Business Bureau says that knowing the return expiration date cab be crucial in determining whether cash or store credit is given after a return is made.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending is expected to rise this Christmas.

However, data suggests that the rise in consumer spending may be linked with overspending.

Ana Smith with the National Retail Federation says that more than 40% of consumers are planning to spend more than what they budgeted” this Christmas.

For more information about the Better Business Bureau, click here.