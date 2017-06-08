Reverend Orenthia Mason retires from Texas College

After nearly a decade of dedicated service to her students, Reverend Orenthia Mason is retiring.

A self-proclaimed, "North Tyler girl", Mason graduated at the top of her class when she completed her degree from Texas College in elementary education in 1973.

Mason has always appreciated her education from Texas College, a historically significant university that was one of the first to ignore segregation laws.

Texas College was the alma mater of her father and great grandfather, and Mason made it her mission to graduate from the university.

After almost 30 years working for Tyler ISD, Mason found her way back to her alma mater in 2008 as VP of Student Affairs and, eventually, the Coordinator of Alumni Affiairs.

"What Texas College instilled in us, first of all, you had to be an outstanding person, you had to be an outstanding teacher," Mason said.

Although Mason is calling it quits on her career at Texas College, her impact will continue to be felt outside of the classroom for years to come.





