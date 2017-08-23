Reward offered for Galveston County sex offender

Courtesy Texas DPS

AUSTIN - Demus Lee Westmoreland, a 52-year-old man, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list and the Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that will lead to his capture.

Law enforcement has wanted Westmoreland since February of this year. Westmoreland has ties to Galveston, Sugar Land and Lexington, Kentucky.

He also has a 2008 conviction of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after a Fort Bend County incident that involved a 6-year-old girl.

Westmoreland was employed as a general contractor a short time ago, and he may be known as "D.L.".

If you wish to seek more information or updates involving his arrest, see his wanted bulletin here.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text the letters "DPS"- followed by your tip- to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip here, by clicking "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section)

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (here) and for Android users on Google Play: (here)

All tips are anonymous.

© 2017 KYTX-TV