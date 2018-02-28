Road closures and impact as Fresh 15 race nears

Drivers should be prepared to use alternate routes on race day as sections of Old Jacksonville Highway will be closed off. (Photo: JJ Maldonado, KYTX)

TYLER - You may want to think twice before heading out this weekend near Old Jacksonville Highway.

Thousands will be taking part in this year’s Fresh 15 on Saturday at Fresh by Brookshire’s.

The race is now in its fifth year, and race organizers tell CBS19 that 3,756 people have already registered for the event.

Jennifer Reeves, the project manager at Brookshire’s, says this year is expected to be bigger than ever before.

“This year we're hoping to bump registration up and hit five thousand [participants],” she said, “Registration is still open, you can register online, pick up your packets Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning before the race here at Fresh.”

Drivers should be aware that a number of roads will be impacted by the event.

Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Hill Boulevard will be closed from 6:45-8 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive will be sectioned off.

Other roads you may want to have on your radar include Grande and Cumberland, just to name a few.

If you’re driving to the race, you may also want to arrive 30 minutes before the event starts.

“Parking is tight to so we want to make sure we tell our runners to get here early, plan on where to park, plan to walk you can even use ridesharing apps to the store,” Reeves said.

There will also be limited parking at and around the store.

Participants may also park in the designated business parking areas of Juls, Swann’s, Calvary Baptist Church and closed businesses around Fresh, according to Fresh’s website.

If you’re still looking to participate in the race registration is still open and will remain open prior to the race.

