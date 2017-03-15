Road crew worker injured in Franklin County hit-and-run

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

FRANKLIN CO. - A road crew worker was seriously injured Wednesday morning following a hit-and-run incident along Highway 37 in Franklin County.

Chief Deputy Chris Mars said the road crew flagger from Longview was flown to a Tyler Hospital after she was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a light blue or gray Lincoln Continental Town car, older model, and was driven by an elderly male. The vehicle was also occupied by an elderly female passenger.

The incident occurred around 10:44 a.m. on Highway 37, south of Mt. Vernon near the intersection of FM 3357.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 903-537-4539, or the Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 903-577-TIPPS (8477)

© 2017 KYTX-TV