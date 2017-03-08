Robbery, shooting, stabbing leads to 3 family members killed in East Texas

TITUS COUNTY, TX -Gunfire in east Texas has claimed the lives of three family members.

Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram confirms that deputies were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of County Road 3140 in the Cookville area, just north of Mount Pleasant. But, Sheriff Ingram says, the bizarre crime spree actually began Tuesday afternoon about 5 p.m.





Authorities say Michael LaPlace, 29, of Mount Pleasant, went to his grandparents' house in the 1000 block of County Road 3140 to rob them.

According to authorities, LaPlace tied up his grandmother and demanded she give him her bank account information. Officials say she refused and LaPlace attacked his grandfather, reportedly strangling him to death, when he returned to the house. He's been identified as Sylvester Harnden Jr., 80.

Later, authorities say LaPlace went to his cousin's home with his girlfriend Cheyenne Bigelow. That's where a gun battle broke out.

In the end, LaPlace was killed as well as one of the cousins, Johnny Burleson, 51. Authorities believe Burleson was shot and stabbed.

The other cousin, Jerry Burleson, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition.

LaPlace's accomplice, Cheyenne Bigelow is currently in jail charged with possession of a controlled substannce and aggravated robbery.

