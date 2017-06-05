Robert E Lee announces new football coach

Kurt Traylor, offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Gilmer High School, was named the new Robert E. Lee High School football coach this afternoon.

Tyler ISD Greg Priest confirmed to the Tyler Paper that Traylor will be submitted to the Tyler ISD board during a meeting at 2 p.m. Monday at the Plyler Administration Building.

SMU assistant coach Jeff Traylor tweeted that his former assistant would be named the REL coach.

Traylor takes over the position after Clayton George resigned after one season.

District officials said Traylor would not be giving interviews Monday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

