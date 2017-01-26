Robert Frazier sentenced to 60 years in prison

Robert Frazier Sentencing

GILMER - An Upshur County man gets 60 years for the drunk driving deaths of two harmony teens.



Judge Lauren Parish sentenced 23 year old Robert Frazier today, after he plead guilty to intoxicated manslaughter and assault.

Tim Russell lost his 17 year old daughter Bailee, just hours after her high school graduation. Her friend Hayley Johnson, 19, was also killed in that crash.

"It is anew chapter in our lives, all of the families will move forward," Tim Russell said. “Nothing will ever be the same but we all have to move forward from here.”



After Frazier’s sentencing, the victim's families spoke.



"The last words that I said to Bailee, holding her as she died on that hospital bed were, I will love you forever,” Bailee’s mother Jana Russell, said.



"I know that our beautiful daughter Haley is now in heaven,” Haley Johnson’s mother Donna said. “Because she had a great love for her Lord."



Alisha Allen was in the backseat of the car during the accident. She survived and also made a statement. "We have all found it within our hearts to forgive you," Allen said.



Robert Frazier will remain in the Upshur County Jail until he is taken to prison.

