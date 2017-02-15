Rose-Rosette Disease causing crop shortage

Heading into Spring, Rose-rosette disease is affecting crops across North Texas.

Growing and selling over 200 kinds of roses, Chamblee Rose Nursery sales manager Ron Hill said he knows what customers should look out for in their own gardens.

“Sometimes it can be red or whatever but it has a lot more thorns on it compared to a regular bush<” Hill said.

The airborne bug has been latching onto roses from Oklahoma to North Texas in recent months, driving business toward the Rose City.

“The Customers from Dallas-Fort-Worth are coming down because they want the roses,” Hill said.

In the event the virus floats toward East Texas, Hill says he is ready.

“We spray our roses as needed which controls other insects which could be controlling air mites that may be in this area,” Hill said.

And for customers who think their rose plants have been infected, he says not to worry.

“Once you get the plant taken out, wait about 7 to 10 days and you can plant another one back in there,” Hill said.

Tips which he said will be useful heading into Spring.

