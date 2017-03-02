Rumor of threat at Bullard ISD proves false

BULLARD - BULLARD - A rumor of a threat proved to be false, and Bullard ISD officials are assuring parents that their children are safe and additional security will be in place on campus.

Bullard ISD issued the following statement:

Thursday, March 2, 2017. During the process of implementing the Bullard ISD Police Department, BISD has contracted with an outside security agency to provide security until the BISD PD is implemented, effective yesterday.

In the transition the presence of security officers on campus may cause concern to parents. We assure you there is no cause for alarm. As a result of this change, rumors may develop.

BISD prides itself on creating a safe learning environment; we take any perceived threat seriously and any rumor that threatens that environment is handled firmly and promptly.

Yesterday morning the BHS Administrative team was made aware of a rumor circulating regarding an incident that supposedly may occur this week.

Through diligent investigation, the source of the rumor was ascertained and the validity of the threat was determined to be false. Bullard ISD staff has taken disciplinary action as a result of the rumor. We assure you, your children are safe and their security is our first and foremost priority. We will continue to work persistently to ensure that our campuses are safe and welcoming environments for all students to learn.

(© 2017 KYTX)