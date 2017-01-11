Rusk Rural Water issues Boil Water Notice

Boil Water Advisory

RUSK- Rusk County Rural Water Supply has issued a A Boil Water Notice to the following areas in Rusk:

Intersection of FM 1248 & CR 2107, south of FM 1248 to CR 2120 and surrounding area.

Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, TCEQ has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources.

When it's no longer necessary to boil water, water system officials will notify customers.

