Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice

CHEROKEE COUNTY - Rusk County Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice for customers on Farm-to-Market road 2972, Highway 69 and the surrounding area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

This notice will be updated once it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

For questions concerning this notice, contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178 Monday thru Friday between 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m.

© 2017 KYTX-TV