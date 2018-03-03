Sabine River flooding leads to East Texas evacuations

WHITE OAK - People are evacuating their homes after heavy rain has caused the Sabine River to flood.

Authorities tell us the main areas of flooding is along the Gladewater and White oak areas of the river.

Texas Game Warden Todd Long showed me flooding along river road in white oak.

"Parts of it looks shallow but I can promise you it’s at least five feet deep in the middle,” Texas Game Warden Long says. “Even the larger trucks we already had incidents today where they got washed off the road."

The National Weather Service estimates the Sabine River near Gladewater is at 36 feet. This is considered major flood stage.

Law enforcement has closed flooded streets and advises people to not try to cross them. Game Wardens tell us they don’t like writing tickets but if it will save lives they will write them.

Game Warden long says the risks of crossing any kind of moving current can be deadly.

They have issued some tickets and will continue patrolling all closed roads.

