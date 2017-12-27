Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign exceeds donation goal

File photo. (Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images)

TYLER - After volunteers rang the Salvation Army bell at 37 locations around Smith County, The Red Kettle Campaign exceeded their donation goal, raising over $385,000.

According to the Salvation Army, the organization's original goal was to raise $375,000.

Thanks to incredible generous donors and volunteers who spent hours ringing bells and bringing Christmas cheer, money has been raised for programs like community dinners, After School Programs, drug and alcohol recovery and their homeless shelter.

The Salvation Army would also like to encourage donations throughout the year, to continue providing services to those in need in East Texas.

© 2017 KYTX-TV