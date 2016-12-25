Salvation Army volunteers serve Christmas Eve brunch

Volunteers with the Salvation Army gathered at the Hope Dining Room on Saturday to serve Christmas Eve brunch to those in need.

Librado Samarippa says being able to enjoy a hot meal on Christmas Eve is a blessing.

“I get to see a lot people who God moves their heart to help homeless people,” Samarippa said.

He is one of many East Texans who call the area underneath the Beckham Avenue bridge home.

But on Christmas Eve, Librado says, he has a lot to be thankful for.

“A week ago, it got really cold. Really dangerous. But they blessed me with toboggan, gloves, and a jacket,” Librado said.

When temperature dipped earlier in the week, he said the community to the rescue. Donating items to help keep him warm.

Something Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Ida says is why donating time to help those in need is so meaningful.

“It’s so important to us, because, when the weather is bad, we want to make sure they have a nice warm place to stay,” Ida said.

Something that warmed Librado's heart on the Eve of Christmas.

“These are people that care about the homeless. Actions speak louder than words and these people show action,” Librado said.

