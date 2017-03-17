Sanderson Farms bringing 1,700 jobs to ETX area

Sanderson Farms announced Friday that it is looking at two areas in East Texas to build a new facility.

According to the press release, the sites are located in Wood and Smith counties, and the complex would employ approximately 1,700 jobs to the area.

The facilities would include a state-of-the-art poultry complex that can process 1.25 million birds per week for retail chill pack customers. Also built would be a new feed mill, hatchery, and waste-water treatment facility.

Approximately $200 million in the new complex would come from Sanderson Farms, and another $135 million is expected to come from associated contract growers investment.

"We are grateful for the cooperation from the economic development and governmental officials in Tyler, Mineola and Lindale, Texas; Wood and Smith Counties; and the State of Texas," said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. "We believe this expansion will enhance our ability to drive revenues and earnings and allow us to continue our record of building long-term value for our shareholders. The additional capacity of 1.25 million birds per week represented by the new complex will provide new marketing opportunities for the Company for retail grocery customers. We are pleased that our recent financial performance has put us in a position to continue to grow our Company."

Construction is set to begin in Jan. 2019, subject to completion of tax abatement and incentive agreements with public subdivisions and incentive agreements with public subdivisions and the state of Texas and obtaining final required permits from appropriate agencies.

