Scottsville residents continue tornado clean up

SCOTTSVILLE - This weekend's storms took a toll on East Texas. The National Weather Service preliminary report confirms an Ef-2 tornado touched down in Scottsville, TX.

The tornado ripped through the town, leaving a trail of destruction.

"You get emotional when you have to talk about it, because you have to deal with it," homeowner Alvin Patterson says. “We will work through this and make it.”

Patterson is now trying to salvage what he can after a tornado took everything away. He says the tornado violently struck his house. Still, he was more worried about his neighbor, who happens to be his son.

"I saw the lights cut off then all of a sudden I heard the wind blowing real hard against the trailer,” Jason Patterson says. “All I could do is get in the closet and brace myself.”

The tornado left both father and son without homes. The son’s home was leveled off the ground and scattered across the field. In comparison, the father’s home wasn’t his as bad.

Both tell me they are thankful to have family helping them through this process and are looking to rebuild right away.

(© 2017 KYTX)