Scottsville residents recovering after possible tornado

Residents in Scottsville are recovering after a possible tornado swept through the small-town community Saturday afternoon.

Taking cover with his daughter, Walter Johnson says, the noise was deafening.

“Well first it sounded like a train,” Johnson said.

Thankful the storm spared his home, he says he is even more thankful that his next door neighbor survived after his mobile home was destroyed by the storm.

Uprooting trees and flattening homes, the storm carved a path through the center of Scottsville.

“First time we had one around here like that,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he is just happy everyone he knows made it out okay.

