SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide

The Smith County Sheriff's office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in what they said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities said they will release the identities after next of kin is notified.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 10,000 block of CR 272 in the Chapel Hill area, after receiving a call around 1:08 p.m. Saturday June 3.

When officers arrived, they said two bodies were lying in the living room floor in the advanced stages of decomposition.

Two handguns were close to the bodies according to Smith, with evidence that they had been fired inside the home.

Justice of the Peace Precinct four Mitch Shamburger held an inquest on scene and ordered autopsies, according to the release.

The bodies are being transported to Southeaster Forensics in Smith County for autopsies.

