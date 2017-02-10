SCSO: Beware of 'repackaging' scam

Thinkstock Images

SMITH COUNTY - The Smith County Sheriff's office is warning of a online work-from-home scam known as "Repackaging."

This scam involves signing up for a supposed work-from-home online job as a package forwarding service. Packages are sent to the home to be re-labeled and mailed to another person, who will then sell the merchandise online.

This job appears legitimate, however, these packages often contain items bought with stolen credit card numbers, and the profits from the resold items go to an organized crime group.

The person who re-labeled the package will not only not get paid, but will also be visited by local authorities investigating the illegal activity.

Authorities urge people to protect themselves from these types of scams. Call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600 with any questions about suspected fraudulent activity.

