SCSO: Vehicle burglaries on the rise in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY - Vehicle burglaries have increased throughout the county, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Several of the reported offenses happened late at night and involved unlocked vehicles.

The suspects are targeting neighborhoods looking for unlocked vehicles. Once found, they go through them, searching for valuables.

In response, the SCSO is asking people to take precautions to help with the problem:

Remove keys and lock all doors

Remove valuables or place out of sight

Park in a lighted area

Report suspicious activity immediately

The Sheriff's Office did not specify any particular neighborhoods impacted.

For more information about these offenses or information regarding possible suspects, contact Detective Lohmeyer at 903-590-2956.

