ANDERSON CO- A search is underway for a man missing on a private lake in Anderson County.

According to Game Warden, Mike Hansen, the Palestine Fire Department Dive Team is on the scene at Circle R Lake in Anderson County east of Palestine on County Rd 358

The man who has not been identified was out fishing Saturday night on the 40-acre lake in a small boat.

His wife reported him missing Sunday, and when he did not return home, she called authorities.

The man is in his 30’s



