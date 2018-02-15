Select Brookshire Brothers to offer easier shopping experience, pickup

Photo Courtesy Brookshire Brothers Website

LUFKIN - Starting Feb. 19, 2018, select Brookshire Brothers locations on Frank Street and Chestnut in Lufkin will offer online shopping, curbside pickup and home delivery.

According to their website, the grocery stores will offer Personal Shopping Experts to shop for customers who want "the highest quality products for you and your family."

Customers will be able to shop from anywhere on any device, pick a time that works for them and pick up their order or have it taken to their homes.

The site also specifies that the location on Frank Street will offer delivery and curbside pickup, and the

Chestnut location will offer solely curbside pickup.

