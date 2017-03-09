DALLAS -- A brazen Facebook Live video appears to show a couple, with no remorse, admitting to shooting people.



Ashley Ann Coleman, 27, refers to herself as the “Bonnie” to 17-year-old Hakeem Leprince Griffin-White’s “Clyde” on social media. Dallas Police arrested the couple on Sunday in connection to the murder of Drekeiston Alex.



A recording of the Facebook Live tirade between Coleman and Griffin-White is now going viral across social media. In it, the two are putting weapons and bullets on display.



Arrest warrants suggest it was leads from witnesses and the video that helped Dallas Police link Coleman and Griffin-White to Alex’s murder in South Oak Cliff.



Surveillance video police released of the March 2 murder shows the 19-year-old victim walking across a parking lot on the 4800 block of Sunnyvale. Investigators say Griffin-White approached Alex and shot him. They say Coleman was driving the getaway car. Alex was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



The neighborhood where the shooting happened is a known hot-spot for violent crime, including aggravated assaults and homicides. Neighbors who claim they witnessed the shooting said they were too afraid of retaliation to speak about it publicly.



The accused couple seems to love social media. Coleman is allegedly an aspiring rap artist who used the name Mamme Kesh. In her provocative music videos online she’s a gun-toting gang banger who threatens to kill.



Now Coleman is behind bars charged with murder. Griffin-White is facing similar charges.

Copyright 2016 WFAA