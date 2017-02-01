Senate confirms Rex Tillerson for secretary of state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state. Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson's nomination to be the nation's chief diplomat.

Most Senate Democrats opposed Tillerson's nomination, angering Republicans who considered the former Exxon Mobil CEO to be highly qualified for the post. Tillerson's ties to Russia had been a point of contention.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.