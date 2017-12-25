Services scheduled for deceased Gladewater Fire Department chief

Photo Courtesy Gladewater Fire Department Facebook

GLADEWATER - According to the Gladewater Fire Department, funeral arrangements have been set for Chief Michael Kirkwood, who died due to health complications.

Visitation for Chief Kirkwood is set for Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home on 2805 S. Jefferson Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Services will begin Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. He will be buried at the cemetary on Harts Bluff Road in Mount Pleasant.

