Session ends with lawmakers uncertain about potential for special sesssion

After months of battling over everything from the state budget to transgender rights, the gavel finally brought the 85th Legislative Session to a close on Monday.

The contentiously debated bathroom bill ended up stalling before the session ended.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is urging Governor Abbot to call a special session to push the law through.

Governor Abbot has not indicated whether he will call a special session, which would keep lawmakers in Austin for 30 extra days.

However, legislators did manage to pass a bill that bans texting and driving statewide.

The ban would exclude using your phone’s GPS and music apps while driving.

Also, a bill prohibiting local police from ignoring Federal immigration law was passed and signed into law on Mother’s Day.

