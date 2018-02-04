Seven-vehicle wreck blocks traffic on I-20 near Lavender Rd exit

(Photo: Wilson, Sasha)

Traffic backed up for miles Sunday afternoon when DPS troopers said a seven-vehicle wreck happened on I-20 near the Lavender Rd exit.

Several vehicles flipped in the accident and several were totaled.

Traffic was backed up for miles and troopers said they expect it will take several hours to clear the scene.

Officers said there were no fatalities as a result of the wreck.

