Several Tyler restaurants open on Christmas Day

SMITH COUNTY - If you do not have time to cook, or would just like to go out for the holidays, there are various restaurants in Tyler that will remain open on Christmas Day.

Denny's - open regular hours

Buffalo Wild Wings - open regular hours

Luby's - open regular hours (see Christmas specials here)

IHOP (several locations) - open, store hours vary

Starbucks (most locations) - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (call to check your location)

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse (2210 WSW Loop 323) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy your "Season's Eatings" and have a Merry Christmas!

