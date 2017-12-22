KYTX
Several Tyler restaurants open on Christmas Day

KYTX 11:09 AM. CST December 22, 2017

SMITH COUNTY - If you do not have time to cook, or would just like to go out for the holidays, there are various restaurants in Tyler that will remain open on Christmas Day. 

  • Denny's - open regular hours
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - open regular hours
  • Luby's - open regular hours (see Christmas specials here)
  • IHOP (several locations) - open, store hours vary
  • Starbucks (most locations) - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (call to check your location)
  • Yamato Japanese Steakhouse (2210 WSW Loop 323) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Enjoy your "Season's Eatings" and have a Merry Christmas!

 

