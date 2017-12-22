Several Tyler restaurants open on Christmas Day

SMITH COUNTY - If you do not have time to cook, or would just like to go out for the holidays, there are various restaurants in Tyler that will remain open on Christmas Day.
- Denny's - open regular hours
- Buffalo Wild Wings - open regular hours
- Luby's - open regular hours (see Christmas specials here)
- IHOP (several locations) - open, store hours vary
- Starbucks (most locations) - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (call to check your location)
- Yamato Japanese Steakhouse (2210 WSW Loop 323) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Enjoy your "Season's Eatings" and have a Merry Christmas!
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs