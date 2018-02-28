Severe weather causes falling trees and limbs

TYLER - East Texas has been battered with storms recently, making trees and limbs more susceptible to falling.

Cody Goldman with the City of Tyler says, the more saturated the ground gets, the easier it is for trees to fall.

"So the roots can pull back or snap, there's just not as much force to hold them in the ground," Goldman said.

If a tree falls on city property or on a roadway, it's the city's job to clean it up.

"Our street department has a great street crew. They are very impressive, they work very efficiently."

That is, as long as a power line or utility pole isn't involved.

If it is, the responsibility moves to power companies for clean up.

A representative from Oncor said if a tree or limb falls near you, don't approach it or try to handle it yourself.

You can call or text them, or report it on their website, and they'll handle it for free.

If you have a downed power line on your personal property, Goldman said you have to contact a privately owned tree service company.

You can call the City of Tyler for company recommendations, and tips on what to look for when choosing who to call.

Ryan Wood with Native Tree Co. said their biggest concern with fallen debris is property damage.

"When people call us to do storm cleanup, it usually involved property damage or they're concerned for their house or anything like that," Wood said.

Tree companies will come clean up fallen trees, and they also offer prevention assessments.

"If you know a storms coming and you're worried about it you can call us to assess the tree and we'll let you know hey you shouldn't be in the house," Wood said.

If you're worried about a tree falling tonight, Wood said it's best to stay away from the area during the storm, and call a tree service company first thing tomorrow.

© 2018 KYTX-TV