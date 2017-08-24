SFA opens residence halls early for students affected by storm

NACOGDOCHES - Stephen F. Austin University will open the doors to its residence halls from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday so students who may be affected by Tropical Storm Harvey may move in early.
The university's Residence Life facilities is now open and check-in for those who wish to move in will be available 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their residence halls.
Regular check-in times for the weekend will stay the same.
If you have any questions, the Residence Life office is available at 936-468-2601.
