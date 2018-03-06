Shed catches fire on Hwy 31, no injuries reported

SMITH COUNTY - UPDATE: Our reporter on the scene tells us a shed caught fire just before seven this morning. The fire is now contained. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Smith County.

Smith County dispatchers tell CBS19 it is near FM 850 and Highway 31.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KYTX-TV