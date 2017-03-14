Sheriff: Missing man believed to be in danger

HUNT COUNTY -- Officials are searching for a man who officials believe may be in danger.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Chambers, 70, was last heard from his wife over the phone on March 10 at about 8 a.m.

Chambers was last seen at a Wal-Mart near his home in the Hunt County town of Quinlan. Security cameras show him leaving alone after making a purchase for his wife. Sometime before noon and 3 p.m., he vanished.

The family reported him missing later that day at about 7 p.m.

Officials said states deputies searched Chambers' home and believe he may be in danger. Chambers has no medical or mental health issues.

“But at this point we have more questions than we have answers," Hunt County Sheriff, Randy Meeks says.

The Texas Rangers are now involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.

