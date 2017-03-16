Sheriff's deputies arrest Bullard man found walking nude, armed with a shovel in the roadway

A 22-year-old Bullard man is in jail after officials with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said he bit a deputy while being detained for walking nude in a roadway.

Justin Carsten, 22, of Bullard, faces charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and assault on a public servant.

At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Deer Cove Road in Flint to a disturbance call in regard to a suspicious person who was acting strangely and was partially dressed in the roadway.

When they arrived, deputies said Carsten was standing in the roadway intoxicated, nude and armed with a shovel. Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Darrell Coslin said Carsten was acting aggressively toward deputies and that he was tased with no effect. Deputies reported that Carsten had to be physically subdued. In the process, one of the deputies reported being bitten on the leg by Carsten.

Both the suspect and the deputy were taken to the hospital and treated and released.

Carsten remains in the Smith County Jail. His bond totals $27,500.



Carsten previously faced a resisting arrest, search or transport charge in Smith County in 2014. He has also faced theft of property and theft by check charges, both for amounts more than $1,500 and less than $20,000, and an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.

© 2017 KYTX-TV