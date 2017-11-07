KYTX
Sheriff's Office: Florida man arrested for impregnating disabled teenage girl

Mark Bergin, WTSP 8:35 PM. CST November 07, 2017

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Frostproof man Monday for impregnating a 14-year-old disabled girl.

Carlos Carrizales, 59, is charged with sexual battery on a helpless person and impregnating a minor.

"This monster committed one of the most egregious crimes fathomable,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release. “There is nothing we can say about this except we hope he is sentenced to prison for the rest of his life."

The sheriff’s office said a DNA test proved he was the father of the baby.

The girl’s mother took her to the doctor for an unexplained weight gain. The girl is disabled and non-verbal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives took DNA samples from all boys and men who had access to the girl.

Authorities took Carrizales into the Polk County Jail.

