Shooting in Nacogdoches sends man to hospital

NACOGDOCHES - A Nacogdoches man is recovering after being shot by an unknown assailant some time between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Nacodoches Police Department responded to a call from a local hospital regarding a gunshot victim.

After an investigation, it was discovered that the victim was shot by an unknown subject.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with them with any information regarding his location at the time of the shooting.

