SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for Dallas area senior

Photo Courtesy Hurst Police Department

HURST - Officers from the Hurst Police Department are looking for 91-year-old Wallace Freeman, who was last seen at noon on Friday in Hurst, Texas.

According to authorities, Freeman was driving a red Ford Ranger with the handicap license plate 7KLVS.

Freeman has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this missing senior, call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.

