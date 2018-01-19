KYTX
SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for Dallas area senior

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 6:01 PM. CST January 19, 2018

HURST - Officers from the Hurst Police Department are looking for 91-year-old Wallace Freeman, who was last seen at noon on Friday in Hurst, Texas.

According to authorities, Freeman was driving a red Ford Ranger with the handicap license plate 7KLVS. 

Freeman has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. 

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this missing senior, call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180. 

